Little Girl Requesting Sonu Sood to Send Mom to Granny's Home on Father's Request Goes Viral, 5 Instances When Bollywood Star Wittily Tackled Hilarious Requests Online

Sonu Sood is one actor who has reached everyone's homes and hearts by helping people to reach their respective homes in this time of crisis. The actor is regularly helping migrants from Mumbai reach their homes by organising bus facilities for them. His actions have been lauded on social media and he's getting all the love. And while he continues his Ghar Bhejo mission to help[ all those to their homes, people on social media have made funny requests to him. The most recent one is a video of a little girl urging Sonu Sood to send her mummy to her Nani's house on her father's request is going viral on the internet. From the delivery of alcohol to help meeting with one's girlfriend, some people have made hilarious requests to the actor. He has also replied to some of these requests in a funny manner keeping up with the spirits amid this grim situation. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh.

The COVID-19 pandemic enforcing a lockdown has left more than thousands of migrants stranded in the financial capital Mumbai. While the government is also putting in efforts with Shramik Special trains, the actor is independently using his own resources by offering food and transportation to these people. And while getting all the love and support, some of them have come up with bizarre requests. But instead of neglecting them away, the actor has tried and responded to them in a witty way, once again winning hearts of everyone. Let us look at some of these funny requests and how he responded to those.

1. Little Girl's Urging Her Father's Request:

The latest request that comes for Sonu Sood is from a little girl who upon her father's wishes, asks the actor if he can help send her mom back to her Nani (maternal grandmother)'s house. The video is too funny and going viral. And the actor could not ignore this request.

Very Very Urgent Demand @SonuSood ,So Kindly Notice And Please Fulfill The Same !!!! pic.twitter.com/xtDGfE3Kkx — ChintanDesai (@chintandesai) May 30, 2020

Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best 😜 https://t.co/PUkC9xHnHs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

2. Request to Get Back Brother Stuck in His In-laws

An elder brother requested the actor to get back his younger brother who is stuck at his in-laws. He complained about how he has to do all the work at home. The actor once again gave a funny reply, stating that he could send him to his brother's in-laws place.

3. Request to Reach Parlor/ Saloons

A girl tweeted to the actor to help her reach the beauty parlour because she hasn't visited one in two months. Although, she added she was just kidding and respects his work, the actor gave a wittier reply.

@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye 😭😭😭😂😂😂just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u 🤗🤗👍👍❤️ — Hemal (@ariel_mermaid22) May 27, 2020

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

4. Request to Get to the Liquor Shop

Another man requested the actor's help to reach the liquor store from his home. The actor replied, he helps people reach their homes and not the other way round.

सोनू भाइ में अपने घर में फँसा हुआ हूं ।मुझे ठेके तक पहुंचा दो — bulla bhaai (@bulla_khullaaaa) May 24, 2020

5. Request to Meet With Girlfriend

One user asked the actor to help him reach Bihar as his girlfriend is there and he wants to meet with her. The actor replied, calling it a test of true love.

Loving the way he tackles these requests from people. While he also addresses those in need of serious help, he is also making sure that he spreads smiles via other such requests. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he won't stop until every migrant person reaches home safely.