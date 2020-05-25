Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Sonu Sood for Helping Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Shikhar Dhawan and Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Instagram)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several migrant workers in India have been stranded on roads while returning back to their homes amid nationwide lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of the virus. During these testing times, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of the migrants as he arranged several busses for them to return home. And Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has lauded the actor’s heroic efforts. Sonu Sood Arranges Buses To Take Migrants Home; Twitterati Calls Him 'Reel Life Villain, Real Life Hero.

Swashbuckling Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to salute Sonu Sood for the work he has been doing during the COVID-19 crisis by helping daily wage workers to reach their homes after taking special permission from several state governments amid the lockdown. Indian Premier League Will Help Spread Positivity and Change the Mood of People During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Shikhar Dhawan.

‘A big salute to you Sonu Sood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes.’ The 34-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes. 🙏🏻👌🏻 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 25, 2020

India announced a sudden lockdown on 24 March, which is still ongoing and due to this, several workers found themselves without a steady source of income. Amid the curfew, states have sealed their borders and have suspended trains and busses services. As a result, thousands of people decided to walk the distance to reach their homes.

‘It gave me sleepless nights when I saw visuals of people walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their villages’ the actor said during an interview with the BBC. ‘Today we are distributing food and groceries every day to 45,000 people in slums, those stranded on the roads and those walking on the highways,’ Sood added.