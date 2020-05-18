South Actress Meena Shares A 10-Year Old Pic With Her Favourite Hrithik Roshan And Says, ‘The Day My Heart Broke’

South Actress Meena's Pic With Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This quarantine period has got many individuals getting involved not just in household chores, but also dig into some of the beautiful pictures from the past and share it across social media platforms. It could be childhood pics or some lovely moments from special events. But those blasts from the pasts are serving as one of the best treats for all netizens. South actress Meena has also shared one of her favourite throwback pic with her favourite star, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan. 'Awkward Teen' Deepika Padukone Complains How 'Star' Aamir Khan Did Not Offer Her Food In This Major Throwback Post (View Pic).

South Actress Meena, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, shared an amazing throwback pic on Instagram. This is a 10-year-old pic, from Hrithik Roshan’s post-wedding party that happened in Bangalore, in which she can be seen greeting him. But it was the caption that made everyone smile. She wrote, “The day my heart broke met my all time favorite in Bangalore on his post wedding get together @hrithikroshan”. Well, many young girls’ were left heartbroken when Hrithik tied the knot, but at the same time, all were extremely happy for him. Dhruva: Ram Charan Shares Throwback Pics From the Film as He Misses Being On The Sets.

Meena With Hrithik Roshan

This picture not only gives us a glimpse of Meena meeting her favourite actor Hrithik Roshan, but a few more details too. While replying to one of the comments to a user named Ranjith Kumar, Meena mentioned how she had received opportunities from Bollywood as well. She wrote, “And @ranjithkk_ Yes,I did get many offers from Bollywood but I was too busy and quite frankly was content with my work in the south.” We are sure, this veteran actress is going to treasure this fan moment forever!