'Awkward Teen' Deepika Padukone Complains How 'Star' Aamir Khan Did Not Offer Her Food In This Major Throwback Post (View Pic)

Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone's Throwback Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is the queen of throwbacks! The actress loves to dig up old pictures of herself and post them with written memories. The dimpled beauty's Instagram feed is filled with her childhood pictures along with friends and family. However, her recent throwback post is indeed a big blast from the past as she shares the frame with none other than Aamir Khan! She shared the memory of the day when a thirteen-year-old hungry and awkward Deepika posed with the Bollywood superstar. Deepika Padukone Wants Kartik Aaryan To Shave His Beard And We Say It Is About Time (See Pic).

In the snap, we can see her sitting alongside Aamir Khan and her family. The teenager in the actress was visibly shy and she obviously looked pretty then too! On the other hand, Aamir Khan's look in the pic clicked in 2000, will remind you of his role as 'Akash' in 2001 film, Dil Chahta Hai! Deepika Padukone Is Missing Her Little ‘Peanut’ Anisha, Reveals She Cannot Wait To Squish Her (View Post).

In her caption, the Chhapaak actress wrote, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am.He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan." Check out the post below.

Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan In One Frame

Well, now who would not want to see Deepika and Aamir in a film? It would be simply a massive visual treat to see these two powerhouses of talent cast in some movie! Of course, we hope Deepika won't be awkward anymore and 'star' Aamir makes sure he offers food to the leading actress! Let those star-studded throwback posts keep coming!