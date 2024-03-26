On Holi, Ram Charan announced his next film with director Sukumar after their massive hit film Rangasthalam. Following the announcement, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya teased details of the upcoming film on X (formerly known as Twitter). He revealed that Ram Charan would talk about his film with Sukumar during RRR shoot. He also revealed that the actor spoke to him about the opening sequence of his next with Sukumar. RC 17: Ram Charan CONFIRMS Reuniting With Director Sukumar for His Next Untitled Film, Shares a Candid Pic From Their Holi Celebration!.

He wrote, 'I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences. I hope I won't leak much about it brother @AlwaysRamCharan.'

Check Out SS Karthikeya's Tweet:

I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced.… https://t.co/Xv6hAuDzEj — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 25, 2024

For the uninitiated, the yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to commence production later this year. The film will released in the last quarter of 2025. On the other hand, Ram is currently shooting for S Shankar's Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. The actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer.

