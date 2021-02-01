Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The upcoming film, which is touted to be an action drama, is produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The makers have revealed that ‘Sulthan Teaser’ will be out on February 1, which is today. After seeing the numerous BTS pictures and working stills, the much-awaited teaser will be dropped online at 5pm. Sulthan First Look Out! Karthi's Angry Young Man Avatar is a Show Stealer (View Pic).

When the makers had revealed Karthi’s first look from Sulthan, it created a storm on the internet. His angry young man avatar with a whip in his hand had made fans say that the upcoming film will be a mass entertainer. Well, with the teaser, fans hope to catch a glimpse of the film’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. Karthi 19: Dream Warrior Pictures Issue Statement after Protesters Stall Shooting of Karthi Starrer Sulthan in Dindigul.

Sulthan Teaser

Talking about the release of the film, the makers are yet to announce the release date. According to leading media reports, the makers were eyeing to release Sulthan on OTT platform. However, the plans seem to have changed after seeing reception for Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Reports are rife that the makers are planning to release the film in April. Let’s wait for an official word!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).