Tamil TV actress Vj Chitra's suicide took a shocking turn recently when her husband Hemanth was arrested. Hemanth has been accused of abetment of suicide. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told NDTV, "Hemnath did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her." The actress' mother had accused her husband of allegedly beating her to death, a few days after her death. The Police have however confirmed that it was death by suicide and financial woes could be the reason behind it. Chitra was found dead at a hotel on December 10. Entertainment News | TV Actor VJ Chitra Found Dead in Hotel Room

The NDTV report also claims that Hemanth was questioned for several days before he was taken into custody. The couple had moved into a hotel after Chitra's late-night shoot. Hemanth apparently claimed that the actress locked herself in and was found dead after the hotel authorities opened the door.

Another report in India Today informs that Hemanth had been produced at Poonamalle High Court and has been lodged in Ponneri Jail. Chitra and Hemanth had registered their marriage two months ago and were planning a traditional wedding and reception in January.

