Raja Chembolu is known for his works in Tollywood Cinema. He has done films such as Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, Fidaa, V, Chanakya, among others. The actor tied the knot with Hima Bindu in Hyderabad on October 31, 2020. Pictures of the newlyweds are all over the internet and fans are showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Even the handsome hunk has shared a few pictures from their pre-wedding festivities and also from wedding reception. Raja Chembolu, son of popular lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, has thanked everyone who could be a part of his special day. Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Reception Photos Surface Online!

Raja Chembolu and Hima Bindu’s wedding ceremony was reportedly a low-key affair. Owing to the pandemic, only family members and close friends of the couple were invited for the ceremony. As per reports, Trivikram Srinivas, Krish Jagarlamudi, Allu Aravind, writer Sai Madhav Burra and Vamshi Paidipally were also a part of this event. The wedding was held at a hotel and all the safety norms were adhered.

Raja Chembolu and Hima Bindu had gotten engaged in August this year. Talking about his fiancée, the actor had told TOI, “It’s going to be an arranged marriage. The alliance was fixed by family friends. I’ve known Bindu only for a couple of months now but she’s already bowled me over. I just love the person she is.” For the engagement ceremony, 12 members from the actor’s family and 10 from Hima Bindu’s family were present, revealed Raja Chembolu.

