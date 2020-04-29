Thala Ajith to Turn a Year Older on May 1, #ThalaBirthdayMashup Releases Ahead of Superstar’s Birthday (Watch Video)

Thala Ajith (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Ajith Kumar, one of the most loved superstars of Tamil Cinema, would be turning a year older on May 1. Yes, it is birthday and his fans have already started with the celebrations across social media platforms. It was just three days ago when fan clubs shared the ‘common display pic’ to be used for Thala Ajith’s birthday celebration. And right now, you’ll see ‘Thala Birthday Mashup’ on the internet. Thala Ajith Fans Start Trending His Birthday a Week Before On Twitter With #ThalaAJITHBdayGalaCDP.

This video gives massy vibe. It has compilation of various epic scenes and dialogues from some of the hit films of Thala Ajith. This more than 3-minute long video, created by A2 Studio, was revealed by Vignesh Shivan. While sharing this mass video, he captioned it as, “Never ever give up! that’s how we’r all fighting this time against #covid19 wit a lot of hope that it’s all gonna be over soon! Sending some positivity by Bringing in #Thala #Ajith 's upcoming Birthday wit this Super #ThalaBirthdayMashup by @a2studoffl”. Coronavirus Outbreak: Thala Ajith Mentored Team of Researchers Help Tamil Nadu Government by Using Drones to Disinfect Public Places.

Watch Thala Birthday Mashup Video Below:

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar had requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in anyway this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor’s fans had requested Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Aadhav Kannadasan to share Thala Ajith’s look from his upcoming flick so that they can use it as a common display picture on Twitter. Fans got a response from the duo saying that Ajith does not want any kind of celebrations this year.

Here’s That Update

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Got a request frm #Thala Ajith sirs’ office that he req personally not to release any CDP¬ to celebrate his bday during dis pandemic! I Respect his request, the ‘Gentleman’ that he is💛✊ Nevertheless,we will all def wish him on his bday&personally celebrate 😊💛 https://t.co/AEGgqk4aOX — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) April 26, 2020

Aadhav Kannadasan

Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words! @Thalafansml @ThalaFansClub @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Continued Asked if i can tweet this and explain .. they said yes pls.. u can do that and tell them . Let us all wish everyone a healthy life during this #Pandemic !! #ThalaAjith was kind enuf to request us so let us respect his words ! Thank you all @Thalafansml @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Thala Ajith has a wide fan base around the world. Fans are impressed not only with his massy performances, but they are always thankful to him for the wonderful deeds he does even off screen. And these celebrations they do are just a form of thanking him. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.