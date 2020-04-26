Thala Ajith Fans Start Trending His Birthday a Week Before On Twitter With #ThalaAJITHBdayGalaCDP

Thala Ajith Common Dp (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South star Thala Ajith fans got no chill! The netizens down south are already trending his birthday on the internet. Ajith Kumar, primarily a Tamil actor, is known to have a massive fan base. His every picture, video, song and of course movie is celebrated like a festival by his fan clubs. Now, as he is all set to turn 49 on May 1, his fans have started to make a customary 'common dp' that all the admirers are supposed to use while wishing him on social media! Thala Ajith Makes Hefty Donations To PM Cares Relief Fund, CM Relief Fund and FEFSI; Fans Trend #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH on Twitter.

#ThalaAJITHBdayGalaCDP is trending on Twitter a week ahead of the actual birthday. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal shared a picture of the superstar saying that she was 'happy to launch' the same. A close-up picture of the actor in orange hued backdrop, amid the sea of crowd is his most shared picture for the day now. Check out the tweet below.

Nidhhi's Tweet:

Unlike ever year, the fans will unfortunately will not get a chance to celebrate his special day in a manner. As COVID-19 lockdown is mandatory in India till May 3, the celebration will be virtual. Earlier, other south stars also appealed to their fans to stay at home and not come out on streets to celebrate their birthdays. Even if it is online, it is a no-brainer that social media will be flooded with love for Thala Ajith on first day of May! How did you like the most-shared common dp?