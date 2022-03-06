Telugu musician Thaman, who has been in the limelight for quite some time now, has a grip over how to market his music albums. Sharing an update on his upcoming single from Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', the musician amps up the hype. "Thanks for Making Our #Kalaavathi a #SensationalKalaavathi. Starting Preparations for Our #SecondSingle Today from #SarkaruVaariPaataMusic", Thaman's recent tweet reads. The musician has been working on the second single of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Drops a Badass New Poster From His Film As He Wishes Maha Shivratri!

"SarkaruVaariPaataSecondSingle. This One is gonna Be Solid single tooo !!", Thaman wrote, as he hints that the second song will be an instant hit as well. Thaman's updates on Twitter have been serving as the source for many movies, which was highly anticipated. Providing hints on the upcoming songs from the movies he has been a part of, is earning Thaman much name in the industry, as well as fans.

The first single- 'Kalaavathi' from Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh- starrer was released a few days ago, creating so much buzz around, as the YouTube viewership marked the break of many records. Now that the second single is coming, fans are more than excited for the release. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is touted to be a commercial thriller directed by Parasuram Petla. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a pair for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh Look Cute Together in the Romantic Track’s Promo (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The movie also has Subbaraju, Jisshu Sengupta, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Navdeep Brahmanandam, Ali, Shakalaka Shankar, Uttej, Prakash Raj, Pavitra Lokesh, Nadhiya, and Sithara in the important roles.

