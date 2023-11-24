Arya-starrer The Village has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video today (Nov 24). The series depicts a family embarking on what initially seems like an innocent road trip, only to encounter the unknown, as their venture takes a terrifying turn upon entering a village infested with monstrous mutants. Helmed by Milind Rau, the six episodes show also features Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K among others in key roles. Now, as per early reviews, The Village has garnered mixed reactions from critics. Check out what critics have to say below. The Village: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Arya and Milind Rau's Tamil Web Series.

Pinkvilla: "In summary, The Village is a gory and profanity-filled horror thriller web series with a solid premise that was let down by the acting, directing, editing, visuals, and production design. For a series that had each episode between 35 and 50 minutes and was only six episodes long, it easily became one of the most drawn-out web series from the Tamil industry."

Scroll: "The efficiently performed show never lacks imagination, even if the budgets don't quite match ambition. Preetisheel Singh's make-up is a major contributor to the overall vibe of creepiness. The nightmarish beings behind the kidnapping are symbols of the theme of unethical corporate practices."

OTT Play: "The rescue team, led by Farhan (John Kokken), lacks any discernable traits that instil confidence in their ability to confront the unholy monsters. It raises concerns when untrained locals Shakthivel, Karu, and Peter seem more adept at handling challenges compared to Farhan's supposedly expert team, who appear perplexed in the face of the undead ninjas. Moreover, Farhan's firearms look toy-like, and the bullets resemble pellets, indicating serious lapses in judgment, direction, acting, and narration."

Zoom TV: "The Village emerges as a thought-provoking cinematic gem that defies the conventions of traditional horror storytelling. With a stellar cast, an innovative narrative, and Rau's seamless integration of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, the series stands out as a compelling and captivating watch."

