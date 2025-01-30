Director Vinay Govind’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film Get Set Baby, featuring actors Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, will now be distributed in Kerala by well known production house Aashirvad Cinemas. Well known producer Antony Perumbavoor, who owns Aashirvad Cinemas took to X to make the announcement. He wrote, “Aashirvad Cinemas is proud to handle the Kerala distribution of Unni Mukundan’s next film, Get Set Baby. Directed by Vinay Govind and produced by Sajiv Soman and Sunil Jain under the banners of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions, the film promises to be an exciting addition to Malayalam cinema. Wishing the entire team all the very best. Stay tuned for the release date!” ‘Get-Set Baby’: Makers Unveil First Look Poster of Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal’s Upcoming Comedy-Drama on Doctors' Day 2024 (View Pic).

Unni Mukundan, for his part, confirmed the news with a post of his own on X. The actor wrote, “Some journeys become extra special when you walk with Legends. #GetSetBaby will be distributed in Kerala by Aashirvad Cinemas. My heartfelt thanks to dear Mohanlal sir and dear Antony Chettan for their incredible support. Stay tuned for the release date! #GetSetBaby A #VinayGovind Movie.” Get Set Baby: Unni Mukundan Wraps Up Shooting of His 40th Film Co-Starring Nikhila Vimal.

‘Get Set Baby’ Kerala Distribution Update

The film was wrapped up in March last year and has been waiting for a release date. Industry sources now say that the release is likely to happen soon. Apart from Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal, the film will also feature a host of stars including Chemban Vinod, Johny Antony, Shyam Mohan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Muthumani, Sudheesh, Punya Elizabeth, Fara Shibila, Dinesh Prabhakar, Bhagath Manuel, Meera Vasudevan, Jewel Mary and Varsha Ramesh among others. Directed by Vinay Govind and Produced by Sajiv Soman and Suunil Jaiin, the story has been penned by Y V Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran. Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal and music is by Sam CS. Editing has been handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Arju.

