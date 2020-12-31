The theatres in the country and in many other regions of the world had to be shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic. After months many cinema halls reopened, with terms and conditions applied considering the safety of the public, and there have been films re-released. Talking about Nani and Sudheer Babu’s film V, it was released on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on September 5. Now the film is all set for a theatrical re-release! V: Know the Reason Why Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is Titled So.

The film V is all set to be released in theatres on January 1, 2021, and fans are super excited to watch this action-thriller on big screens. It is Nani’s 25th film and for the first time he essayed the role of an antagonist. The film also features Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. Ever since the makers have announced about the film’s theatrical release, fans can’t keep calm. Take a look at some of the tweets below: V Movie Review: Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Action Thriller Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

All Set For Theatrical Release

Sky-High Excitement

Gearing Up For FDFS

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie V had opened to mixed response from critics. But fans are still excited to go for first day first show and watch the film on the big screen!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).