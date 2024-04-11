Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, released in theatres on April 11. The film features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasani in the leading roles, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Nivin Pauly among others in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, this Malayalam movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Varshangalkku Shesham has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Varshangalkku Shesham Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Pranav Mohanlal–Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam Film!

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch The Trailer Of Varshangalkku Shesham Movie Below:

The synopsis of Varshangalkku Shesham reads, “Two young men, Venu and Murali, leave their hometown in Kerala to chase their dreams of becoming big in the film-obsessed world of Kodambakkam, Madras, which was considered as the hub of the South Indian film industry during the 1970s and 1980s.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).