Eminent multi-lingual film actress Jayanthi, who had acted in more than 500 films in her close to five decades of career in the tinsel town, passed away on Monday, her family sources said. The 76-year old, who acted in movies in five languages, was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for quite some time, they added.

Born Kamala Kumari to an English professor Balasubramanyam and Santhanalakshmi on January 1945 in Ballari, Jayanthi made her debut with 'Jenu Goodu', which was a commercial success. She then acted in 'Chandavalliya Thota' opposite Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, which was a grand success. Since then, there was no looking back. She had paired opposite Rajkumar in over 40 movies, most of which were a grand success.

Jayanthi also acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films.

She made an indelible mark in the Telugu film industry and had acted with iconic Telugu actor, N T Rama Rao who later became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and gave many hit movies including Jagadeka Veeruni Katha, Kula Gauravam, Kondaveeti Simham and Justice Choudhari.

During her stint in Tamil movies, she had acted with legendary actors Gemini Ganeshan, M G Ramachandran, Muthuraman and Jaishankar and gave many hits such as Padagoti, Mugaraasi, Kanna Nalama, Punnagai, Velli Vizha and Iru Kodugal. Condoling her death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news about the demise of a renowned veteran artist, Jayanthi."

ಪ್ರಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ, ಅಭಿನಯ ಶಾರದೆ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಾಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟವುಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ ಬಳಗಕ್ಕೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/JuGWeyX4Ce — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

In Hindi, she had acted in films including Lal Lal Bangla (1966), Teen Bahuraniyan (1968), Gunda (1970) and Tumse Achha Kaun Hai (1969). She won Kannada Filmfare awards seven times and twice the Filmfare Awards (South).

