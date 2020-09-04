Vetrimaaran is the son of Dr V Chitravel (a veterinary scientist) and Megala Chitravel (novelist). This amazing filmmaker of Tamil Cinema, has given cinephiles mind-blowing movies in the past. He is not only a great director, but Vetrimaaran is also a writer and producer as well. Today, this award-winning director has turned a year older and one just cannot thank him enough for his contributions in the world of cinema. Thalapathy 65: Vijay to Collaborate with Asuran Director Vetrimaaran for his Next?

Vetrimaaran started his career as an assistant director in 1999. He had assisted Balu Mahendra for Kadhai Neram as an assistant director. He continued to work with Balu and also with Kadhir. It was in 2007 when Vetrimaaran made his debut as a director in Kollywood and his very first film featured Dhanush in the lead. On the occasion of Vetrimaaran’s 45th birthday, let’s a take a look at those five films directed by him and you must watch. S40: Asuran Director Vetrimaaran to Team Up with Suriya For the First Time!

Polladhavan – This action drama marked the debut of Vetrimaaran as a director. Starring Dhanush and Divya Spandana in the lead, this movie had not only opened to positive response but even was a huge hit at the box office.

Aadukalam – Vetrimaaran won National Film Award for Best Director and Best Screenplay for this action thriller. It featured Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu in the lead for which the former won National Film Award for Best Actor. In an interview Vetrimaaran had stated this film was inspired from several movies and books, and the names of it were mentioned at the end card of the film.

Visaranai – This crime thriller was written and directed by Vetrimaaran, based on the novel Lock Up by M Chandrakumar. This movie won numerous awards at the 63rd National Film Awards and that are Best Feature Film in Tamil, Best Supporting Actor for Samuthirakani and Best Editing for Kishore Te.

Vada Chennai – This was Vetrimaaran’s fourth film as a director and the script was also penned by him. Starring Dhanush in the lead, this movie had followed a non-linear narrative.

Asuran – Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, this action drama starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier, marking the latter’s debut in Tamil Cinema. Based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai and its plot reportedly influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968, Asuran was commercially successful film.

These are the five films helmed by Vetrimaaran and there are a few more directorial projects lined up. Here’s wishing the successful filmmaker Vetrimaaran a very happy birthday!

