Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is someone who believes in speaking out his thoughts. Even if his thoughts aren't something the rest of the world may be agreeable to. Recently, a video clip of the Telugu star is going viral, where the actor shares his views on politics. Vijay, who had played an unconventional Chief Minister in the Tamil film NOTA, seems to have pretty radical opinions, that didn't go down well with Twitterati. Vijay Deverakonda Planning to Take a Legal Action Against the Website Who Accused Him of Misusing Funds Raised by His Charitable Organisation.

The video clip that is going viral is part of a deleted scene of an interview he had given to Film Companion. In the clip, Vijay, sporting a new hairdo, is heard saying that he doesn't believe that everyone should be allowed to vote. He then goes to elaborate his statement by saying, "I do not think all citizens of the country should be allowed to vote. For example, suppose you board a plane to Mumbai. The pilot is chosen by all its passengers. It has good agencies. Whichever company the aircraft belongs to, they choose the most suitable person to fly it."

The reasoning he gives that votes are being sold on the promise of booze and money. At the same time, Vijay also adds, "My argument is not that only the rich should be allowed to vote. The educated middle class, which cannot be influenced by any force, should be allowed to vote. Many of those who vote for money and influence do not even know who they are voting for or why."

He also says that he prefers dictatorship over democracy, but with the caveat that the control should be given to a person with the right morals.

Watch the video below:

To be fair to Vijay, he is entitled to his opinions, even if they are problematic in context, and credit has to be given to him for not being trying to be politically correct. Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Project With Director Sukumar, Says 'We Guarantee You Memorable Cinema'.

Vijay's ideas, however, work best for in a world we see in political cinema of the South, that is about black and white characters. Where it is in up in the air as to who gets to decide who should come in the middle class category? Or who should get to rule the country a la Nayak's Shivaji Rao Gaekwad?

Maybe, instead of taking away voting rights, it would be easier if we can make the electoral process cleaner. Also, can someone remind us of at least one country, without oil wells, that has developed under dictatorship?

Vijay Deverakonda's comments creates stir on Twitter, as his views didn't go well with fans with political leanings. Check out some of the reactions below:

Slowly Moving Towards RW Authoritarianism

Did he just say that he prefers Dictatorship more than democracy and not everyone should be allowed to vote? Deverakonda is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end. pic.twitter.com/JsNmZ0f1GS — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 9, 2020

Privileged Apolitical Friends

Reminds me of the privileged apolitical friends in school. "Politics is bad. Politicians are bad. The poor are bad. They ruin the country. Only the educated should vote." https://t.co/i3pdyIVaoj — Alinda Merrie Jan 🌹 (@alindaMjan) October 9, 2020

I Would Like to Hear Their Inner Thoughts!

The face of the interviewers throughout this monologue: Priceless. https://t.co/O3ywZsi0zM — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) October 9, 2020

Not Just His Choice of Movies Then

"Don't think everybody should be allowed to vote". "Just shut up. I am having (sic) good intentions." "You don't know what is good for you maybe". "Dictatorship is the right way". So it's not just his choice of movies then. https://t.co/BW8SR6qjw3 — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) October 9, 2020

That Pilot Analogy!

That Pilot comparison to democracy though 🤭 https://t.co/PJcKJpHicy — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) October 9, 2020

Pointing Out the Flaws of VK's Thinking

Universal suffrage is the fundamental part of the social contract between the state & people. The movement for the right to vote -- for equal status before law -- has played a key role in whatever progress human civilisation has achieved. This ignoramus is insulting that legacy. https://t.co/upnZQQ3XXi — Stanly Johny (@johnstanly) October 9, 2020

Interestingly, Deverakonda had another controversy through Film Companion, when on an actor's panel, he clashed with Malayalam actress Parvathy on the toxicity of Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh.

On work front, Vijay will be seen next in the bilingual Fighter, that will be made both in Telugu and Hindi. Ananya Panday will be the female lead in the film that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar is the producer of the film, along with Charmme Kaur.

