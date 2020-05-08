Vijay Deverakonda's Fans aka 'Rowdies' Begin Celebrations For the Actor's Birthday in Advance, Trend #HBDVijdayDeverakonda on Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu industry's hottie Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday on May 9 and the actor's fans are more than excited for the same. It has now become a trend among South fan clubs to celebrate their favourite star's birthday from hours before and get it trending on Twitter with common DPs. The actor's fans call themselves 'Rowdies' and they have already begun the celebrations of his birthday from a day before online. If you happen to head onto Twitter right now, you'll find #HBDVijdayDeverakonda trending at top. The actor has in a short while managed to carve himself as one of the most sought after actors in the Telugu industry and his fan base has been on the rise ever since. Vijay Deverakonda Slams Gossip Portals For Circulating Fake News About Him in a YouTube Video; Mahesh Babu Tweets In His Support.

After making everyone take notice of his amazing acting skills in Arjun Reddy, Vijay managed to give back to back hits with films such as Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover. The actor had also received immense praises for his work in Geetha Govindam. Vijay has become the face of 'Angry Young Man' characters and at the same time, he's also regarded as one of the hottest romantic heroes in the Telugu industry. The actor's fans and well-wishers are currently all over Twitter, wishing him on his birthday. Vijay Deverakonda Sets Up Rs 1.30 Crore Relief Fund to Help The Affected During COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

The Common DP for Vijay's Birthday!

The Always Happy Superstar

Happy Bday Rowdy

Rowdy is Loved..! Rowdy is Hated..! But Rowdy is Never Ignored..!!!#HBDVijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/kRIxIYXAzt — 𝙈 ᴏ ʜ ᴀ ɴ ʀ ᴀ 𝙅 (@Mohanraj_Suriya) May 8, 2020

Favourite!

Powerhouse of Talent

An Actor Who's Taken The South Indian Film Industry By Storm 💥🔥 Powerhouse Of Talent & A Charming Personality ♥️#HBDVijayDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/GBCynENM7i — Vijaydeverakonda Editors (@TEAMVDOE) May 8, 2020

It's Going to be a Rowdy Party

The Heartthrob!

We bet you're equally excited about celebrating Vijay Deverakonda's birthday. While the actor won't be able to celebrate with a big bash given the coronavirus lockdown, we are sure he'll have a fun celebration at home.