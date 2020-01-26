Vijay's Sarkar Beats Salman Khan's Race 3 To Become The Most Watched Movie On Republic Day 2019

Photo Credit: Twitter

Today is the 71st Republic Day that India is celebrating. Television channels line-up big movie premieres for the viewers as it's a public holiday and Indians love to watch movies at home. Last year, Vijay's Sarkar got the most love on TV on January 26. The Tamil version of the film was screened on Sun TV and earned 18.4 million impressions. BARC India released a list of top 5 most watched movies on this day last year and Sarkar topped it. ‘Sarkar’ Movie Row: Rajinikanth Defends Actor Vijay, Condemns Violence by AIADMK Cadres

Salman Khan's Race 3 comes second but there is a huge difference between the impressions of both the films. The third installment of the hit franchise could earn only 7.4 mn impressions. Sarkar was screened for the first time on Television on January 26, 2019 and Race 3 too had its World Television Premiere on the same day. You should check out the films that took the rest of the spots. Two of them went to dubbed Hindi movies.

Here's wishing you all a very happy #RepublicDay. These movies were the most watched on 26th January in 2019. Which ones do you think will top the list this year? #BARCIndia #WhatIndiaWatched2019 pic.twitter.com/kwzI5BOKx3 — BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) January 26, 2020

Interestingly, Sarkar is not one of Vijay's big successes but it seems people were waiting to watch it on Television. In fact, Bigil which was screened on Sun TV for the first time during Pongal, topped the list that week too with 16473 impressions.

#Bigil TV Premiere TRP stats: BARC Impressions(000s) - 16473 TVR(U) - 23.5 TVR(U+R) - 21.9 Bigil posted sensational numbers and wins the TRP race for the Pongal week comfortably despite #Master 2nd look release ruling the online space in parallel.#TRPKingThalapathyVIJAY pic.twitter.com/bwHKks0GJl — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) January 23, 2020

Well, be it theatres or Television, Vijay's movies always find its audience and that too in hordes which defeat everyone else. But we are seriously amused to see Race 3 in the second spot. Why, people why?