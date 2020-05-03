Vijay's Thalapathy 65 Might Be Thupakki 2, Cinematographer Santhosh Shivan Drops Hint

Thuppakki 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action film, Master. The movie's release has been delayed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. But, here is a piece of news that will add a jolt of joy to the lives of his fans. Rumour has it that, apart from Master, Thuppakki 2 might also be on its way. Fans have been talking about how Thupakki's cinematographer Santosh Shivan has posted a few pictures from the movie, which might be a hint that Thalapathy 65 is Thuppakki 2. Well, what else could be the reason for the cinematographer to drop such a nostalgic hint? Or maybe he is just celebrating 7 years of Thuppakki a little too late?

Thuppakki was a widely successful film that came out in 2012. It features Vijay opposite Kajal Aggarwal and featured music from composer Harris Jayaraj. Reports suggest that Kajal and Harris have also been approached for the sequel. Rumour has it that the official announcement of the sequel might be made on Vijay's birthday on June 22. ‘7 Years Of Mega BB Thuppakki’: Fans Recall the Best Moments from Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!

Check Out Santosh Shivan's Post Here:

The original film was directed by AR Murugadoss, and some reports claim that he has complete the script for Thuppakki 2. Earlier, a report by India Glitz stated that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Vijay would be returning in the avatar of Jagadish Dhanapal.

But let us not forget that, neither Vijay nor AR Murugadoss have made any official announcement on Thalapathy 65. Besides Thuppaki, the actor and director duo have also worked together in the films, Kaththi and Sarkar.