Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently returned in the suspense drama Drishyam 2 and the film received great response on OTT. The success of the sequel has clearly triggered off what seems to be the season of sequels in the South. To keep fans hooked to the screens, filmmakers across all four big belts of South industry -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada-- are gearing up to bring back sequels of films that were blockbusters in recent times. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Sequel to His Blockbuster Family Thriller Is Loaded With Pulpy Surprises (LatestLY Exclusive).

Interestingly, the maximum sequels are in the action thriller genre, which proves how bankable producers find the genre. With theatre business going steady down South, filmmakers are working at a fast pace to ensure that the sequels of hits keep coming. Here is an update on some of the biggest sequels lined up over th next few months in the South Aaraam Pathiraa: Kunchacko Boban Confirms About Anjaam Pathira Sequel! All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Malayalam Film.

Hit 2

Produced by actor Nani, "Hit 2" is a sequel to the 2020 Vishwak Sen-starrer "Hit: The First Case". The sequel will star Adivi Sesh. Nani recently took to Twitter to make the big announcement, saying: "As is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev Double badass!! Welcome onboard officer."

Goodachari 2

Also starring Adivi Sesh, this Telugu film is sequel to the 2018 spy thriller "Goodachari". When contacted, Adivi Sesh gave IANS an update on the sequel: "I have written a basic structure and I really get to work on it after the release of 'Major'. I will start shooting for it at some point this year, once I feel that the script is strong enough and will reach the expectations."

Ratsasan 2

Actor Vishnu Vishal recently confirmed that director Ram Kumar is working on the sequel to his 2018 psychological Tamil crime thriller "Ratsasan". While nothing much is known about the progress of the film, it is clear that another film from the hit actor-director duo is on cards.

KGF: Chapter 2

This Prashanth Neel directorial brings back Kannada superstar Yash as the gangster Rocky, and has already created a lot of buzz. The sequel to 2018 blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1" stars Yash with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

F3: Fun and Frustration

This sequel to the Telugu superhit 2019 comedy drama "F2: Fun and Frustration" is already on floor. Actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will reprise their roles in the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is scheduled to release on August 27.

Besides these, the Tamil films "Vada Chennai 2" and "Kaithi 2" are also said to be under discussion. However, there is no update on these so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).