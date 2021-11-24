Actor Jai, who plays the lead along with actress Athulya Ravi in director S.K. Vetri Selvan's 'Yenni Thuniga', has completed dubbing for his portions in the film. Sources close to the unit of the film say that with Jai's portions over, a major chunk of post-production work has been completed. Jai Bhim: Suriya’s 39th Film’s First Look Poster Out; Actor Plays Lawyer in the Movie.

Produced by Suresh Subramanian of Rain of Arrow Entertainment, the film will also feature Anjali Nair, Vamsi Krishna, Vidhya Pradeep, Marimuthu, Sunil Reddy and Suresh Subramanian, among others. Sam C.S. has scored the music for the film, which has been shot by cinematographer J.B. Dinesh Kumar. Suriya Thanks Fans and Supporters for Standing by Jai Bhim Team Amidst Ongoing Vanniyar Controversy.

Apart from producing the film and playing a pivotal character, Suresh Subramanian has also penned the story for 'Yenni Thuniga'.

