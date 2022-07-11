Sajjad Haqi is an Iraqi Singer and composer, born in Baghdad on 6 June 2001. He has worked since 2017 as a singer and started working as a composer in 2020. He has also become famous in Iraq and the Arab world because of his songs that come from the heart.

It's been a long time for the young artist Sajjad Haqi, but the time has finally come for her to release her music for the fans to hear. At the tail end of last month, the creative released a selected four-song EP, including the track "3oatf."

A lot is going on throughout Sajjad's instrumental-only song "3oatf" The song features numerous samples that Sajjad masterfully put together to create the beat you hear. No lyrics are needed on the song to show Sajjad's skills as an artist.

"3oatf" was released by Sajjad Haqi alongside "Alm5t9r" and "M3zofa." All three are available on Spotify. While no future music has been scheduled, I'm sure we will see something in the works soon.