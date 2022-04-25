365 Days is toxic, true. It glorifies abduction, true. It's the definition of Stockholm Syndrome, absolutely true but then so is Highway. We understand how problematic Netflix's skin-fest is but it has managed to clinch the top rank for several weeks. India especially loves anything erotic and so, you will obviously find the sequel in the top rank too. 365 Days: This Day will hit the streamer on April 27. Funnily, many on social media were quite surprised that the Polish erotic drama is returning with a sequel. We all assumed the bombed car at the end was truly the end. It was poetic justice which proves anything that is earned through force doesn't last long. But then Netflix clearly didn't want to lose the aficionados of such genre. Fifty Shades Of Grey, 365 Days, Sexify, Bridgerton - Five Erotic Movies And Shows That Are India's Favourite On Netflix.

Now that the series is all set to have a do-over (the trailer of sequel looks like a rehash), we are hoping a few steamy scenes will return as well. Otherwise, what's the fun! Here're our 5 picks...

The Shower Scene

This intimacy is after they have a verbal battle where they curse each other...the heat!

The proposal

Even in a terrible film like this, there are redeeming factor like this scene...

The boat scene

While most of their scenes were passionate and hot, the scene on the boat takes the cake. Mud Mud Ke: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez Pose Romantically in the First Look Poster of Their Music Video (View Pic).

The tease

You know what happened here...don't lie!

Should we even ask if you will watch the sequel? You bet you will!

