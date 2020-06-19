Aarya All Episodes in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Sushmita Sen’s Hotstar Series Faces Piracy Threat?

Aarya, the debut web series of Sushmita Sen, released on Hotstar on June 19. This show marked the comeback of the former Miss Universe after a gap of five years. This web series has opened to positive reviews from critics and fans. This nine-episode series has been praised by the audiences. The characters and the gripping narrative has left everyone mighty impressed. But like every other shows and films, even this Sushmita Sen starrer has become victim of online piracy. All episodes of Aarya is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Aarya Review: Sushmita Sen Makes a Kickass Comeback in This Gripping Hotstar Series.

It has hardly been 24 hours and Aarya has faced piracy threat. The various keywords been used to search the link of this web series online, for its download link or watch online option, are Aarya Full Series Download, Aarya Full Episodes Online, Aarya Full Series Tamilrockers, Aarya Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Aarya Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Aarya Full Series Telegram, Aarya Telegram links, Aarya Full Series HD Telegram, and many others. Aarya: Dubbing and Post-Production of Sushmita Sen’s Show Was Completed amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Sushmita Sen plays the titular role in this web series directed by Ram Madhvani. Chandrachur Singh plays the role of her onscreen husband. The actors seen in supporting role are Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, Vinod Rawat, among others.

