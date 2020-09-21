Marathi actress Aashalata Wabgaokar has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. She along with another crew members of the popular TV show, Aai Mazi Kalubai, have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also say that she is currently taking treatment for the same in the state. There were rumours floating around her health that said that she is serious, but that's not the case. She is in fact doing well great now if the latest reports are to be believed. Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shaadi Mubarak Shoot Halted.

"The cast and crew tested positive on coronavirus on the set but everyone is recovering now. Our senior actress Aashalata Wabgaokar also tested positive of coronavirus. She was in a serious condition earlier but now recovering from it. Prajakta Gaikwad and Alka Kubal are safe. We are taking major precautions on the set but it's not in our hands, we all are trying our best to cope up with it as soon as possible," a source told ETimes TV.

In the past few months the celebs have been testing positive and sharing their ordeal online. Some of them also shared their experience with the treatment they received and showed gratitude towards the health care experts. We hope that the actress gets well soon speedily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).