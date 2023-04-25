Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are fondly called as Shibdu by their fans because of their strong friendship, have recreated the magic from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Abdu and Shiv took to Instagram, where they shared a reel dancing on the iconic number "Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane", which is originally picturised on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. MC Stan Vs Abdu Rozik: Golden Boys Claim the Rapper Has Got 'Attitude' Post Winning Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video).

In the clip, the two are twinning in monochrome clothes and are seen dancing in a hotel hallway and room. The two captioned the clip, which currently has over 825,000 views on the photo-sharing website: "#shibdu with a heart emoji". Abdu Rozik Claims MC Stan Is Spreading Lies About Him and Disconnecting His Calls, Video Clip From BB16 Contestant’s Insta Live Goes Viral – WATCH.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's Cute Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who is seen in a dual role and Shakti Kapoor. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years. The lexicon of the film has become part of everyday language.

