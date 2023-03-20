A video clip from Abdu Rozik’s recent Instagram Live session has gone viral on the internet. During the session he mentioned how MC Stan has been bad mouthing about him and disconnecting his calls. Abdu alleged, “When I call MC Stan he doesn't say hi or Salam, he directly disconnects the call.” The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also said, “Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime. Now, he is going around saying in the media that I told him to promote my song, why he is doing that.” Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Sings Unique Show Anthem With Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan and Others as They Reunite at a Party (Watch Videos).

Abdu Rozik About MC Stan

#AbduRozik - Stan cuts my call and switches off my phone as if i call him to promote my songs or project. Abdu supported him while his tough times in #BB16 and now stan just ignores ! Abdu exposing fake friendship by Stan. Don't feel sad abdu ❤️ #BiggBosspic.twitter.com/HmhVjFdEc1 — 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒑 ✧ (@medico_sane) March 18, 2023

