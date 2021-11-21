Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are inconsolable as they mourned the loss of their pet dog, cuddle via their YouTube channel. The couple also penned a heartbreaking post on social media where they shared pics of their no more furry friend. Kakar in her post mentioned that Cuddle was unwell for a year, and finally gave up on November 20.

Dipika Kakar:

Shoaib Ibrahim:

