It all started in March 2020, when the novel coronavirus hit the world and is still creating mayhem. Due to the deadly virus, films and TV shoots were abruptly stopped, but it's been a while since the entertainment business has been back to the business. However, in the past few months, we've heard many television stars getting diagnosed with COVID-19. Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Rajesh Kumar are many more were found COVID-19 positive. Now, as reported by TOI, it's Akshit Sukhija, the male lead in Colors' Shubharambh who was tested positive for coronavirus on September 27. Himanshi Khurana, Former Bigg Boss Contestant, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

As per the reports, the actor showed symptoms and hence decided to take the test. And unfortunately was tested positive. “We are getting the entire cast and crew that was present on the set with him to test for coronavirus. In the meantime, the creative team is working out the story to accommodate his absence. Fortunately, we have a few episodes in the bank, so the story won’t be compromised,” a source close to the serial told the portal. Excuse Me Madam! Lead Actor Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19.

As they say, timely precaution and the test are mandatory for COVID and we are glad that Akshit was quick to notice the symptoms and went for the test. Meanwhile, before Akshit, it was Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana who was in the news for getting diagnosed with the virus. Coming back to Shubharambh's lead Akshit Sukhija, we wish him a speedy recovery. Stay tuned!

