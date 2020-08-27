And COVID-19 has made its presence felt at one another set in tinsel town. After Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan, a few crew members of Bhakharwadi, Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? hairdresser and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members, actor Rajesh Kumar, who has been a part of shows like Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Baa Bahu Aur Baby is currently seen as the lead in Star Bharat’s Excuse Me Madam!, tested positive for COVID-19. After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors, Test Positive For COVID-19, Production House Director's Kut Releases Statement.

Rajesh is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine. The shooting for the show has also been halted. We wish Rajesh a speedy recovery. In fact, the actor also took to social media to let his fans know about his health and asked them to not worry. Bhakarwadi Cast and Crew's War Against COVID-19: Team Secures Rs 25 Lakh Insurance For Deceased Member's Family, Donates Plasma As Well.

Check Out His Post Below:

Rajesh Kumar's Instagram Story

Recently, actors Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis along with a few other tested positive for the novel Coronavirus a few days back. Apart from them, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and family, Shrenu Parikh, Additi Gupta among others also battled COVID-19 in recent times.

