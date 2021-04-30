Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni has tested negative for Covid-19 and is feeling better now. Aly tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Aly Goni's Sister Ilham Goni Opens Up On Brother's Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin and Bond With Rahul Vaidya.

"Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family," Aly wrote. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Rejected Salman Khan's Show for Digital Debut With Boney Kapoor?

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet Below:

Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone ❤️ love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado 🙏🏼 take care of ur self and ur family ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 30, 2021

Just last month, Aly collaborated with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled "Tera Suit". Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other during Bigg Boss 14.

