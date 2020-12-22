Ever since Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, we will admit, it has become more interesting. While Aly managed to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone in the house and turned out to be quite entertaining, he struck a bond with contestant Rahul Vaidya and if Aly's sister Ilham Goni is to be believed, then that bond is for a lifetime. Ilham also spoke about Aly's another lifetime bond- with rumoured ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. But let's come back to that later on. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says Seeing Bestie Jasmin Bhasin in the House Was the 'Best Moment of 2020' For Him.

Talking about her brother's bond with Rahul Vaidya, Ilham said, "Aly and Rahul share a great bond, and as far as I know Aly if he builds such a relationship with somebody, then he is going to give his best to it. It is from both sides, I can see that Rahul is also genuine in the relationship. This is going to be an everlasting friendship." She continued, "And now that Rahul is back, I think they both can make very good strategies and go further in the show. They both are strong and they will stand for each other." Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni To Enter the Show on November 4 To Support Good Friend Jasmin Bhasin, Announces 'Aa Raha Hai Tera Dost' (Watch Promo).

She also talked about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship talk that has picked up eversince ALy's return in the game. "If they have decided to come out, talk about it and want to take it further, it’s their choice. It's a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house," she concluded.

