Anita Hassanandani Taps on Curtis Roach's 'Bored in the House' Fever, Makes A 'Boring' TikTok Video To Entertain Fans!

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the entire world under house arrest. Amid this, the only way to stay in touch with fans is via social media and that's exactly what our celebrities are upto these days. From Katrina Kaif washing utensils to Deepika Padukone organising her kitchen, celebs are sharing insights from their days indoors. Also, during this quarantine period, many challenges and TikTok videos have been going viral on the web and out of them is 'Bored in the House' track by US rapper, Curtis Roach. Well, we totally understand why this tune has become everyone's favourite as it echoes what we feel while trapped inside the house. And so while surfing the web we came across a video of Naagin actress, Anita Hassamandani who was seen having fun with the said song. Bored in the House Quarantine Anthem Full Song Download With Lyrics: Here’s Everything You Should Know About Curtis Roach’s Relatable Viral TikTok Video.

Taking to Instagram account, Anita shared a TikTok video of herself featuring her husband, Rohit and their pet. In the video, we can see the actress playing the 'Bored in the House' melody in the background and serving boredom. Well, the expression on her face is just ah-mazing and blends too well with the lyrics of the song. FYI, this particular track has been trending abroad where many celebs have made a video clip out of it from their self-isolation time. Naagin 4: Surbhi Jyoti To Enter The Supernatural Show To Kill Anita Hassanandani?

Check Out The Video Shared By Anita Below:

Not just this, Anita's IG is filled with her quarantine time with hubby dearest where the latest video sees her exercising with her man. Indeed, COVID-19 crisis is giving us a sneak-peek into the life of our celebs like never before. Stay tuned.