Naagin 4: Surbhi Jyoti To Enter The Supernatural Show To Kill Anita Hassanandani?

When TV queen, Ekta Kapoor announced the fourth season of the supernatural show, Naagin 4, ardent fans of the series were the most elated ones. The latest season of Naagin sees Nia Sharma (Brinda) and Vijendra Kumeria (Dev) as the leads wherein fans are loving their chemistry and how. While it was just a few days ago when television babe, Anita Hassanandani who played the role of icchadhari naagin in one of the seasons entered the latest season. And now, a latest report in Pinkvilla hints that Surbhi Jyoti (lead from Naagin 3) is also going to make her presence felt on the show. Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani Joins Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Drama (View Post).

According to reports, Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela will enter the show to kill Anita aka Vishakha and save the leads from her venomous plan. “Bela will return to save Brinda and Dev's lives and will kill Vishakha. Bela will be ruthlessly cutting off Vishaka’s neck and leave her body in two parts." the report reads. It further stated, “She will ruthlessly cut off Vish's neck and leave her body in two parts. Bela will take her revenge from Vish, who had betrayed her loyal friendship 150 years ago." Naagin 4 Promo Out: Makers Promise Audience ‘A Zehereeli Daastaan’ With Anita Hassanandani And Her Endless Lust For The Naagmani- Watch Video.

Check Out The Video Below:

Meanwhile, after Anita Hassanandani's re-entry in the Naagin series, the TRP of the show has gone up and so imagine, what will it be when Surbhi makes an entry too? The current plot in the supernatural show sees Anita turning into Nia (Brinda) and trying to kill Dev. Must say, with Surbhi's entry, the mayhem in Naagin 4 will be an interesting scoop to witness. Stay tuned!