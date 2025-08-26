The Bollywood celebs are all excited to welcome Lord Ganesha at their homes on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. With a day away from Ganesh Chaturthi, festive preparations are in full swing across the country, including in the film industry. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of many Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood welcomed the Lord Ganesh idol at his home after performing the necessary pooja rituals in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Wishes Fans ‘Peace and Prosperity’ on Auspicious Occasion, Ankita Lokhande, Other B-town Celebs Welcome Lord Ganesha on the Eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu Sood Welcome Lord Ganesha – See Post

Sonu Sood Wishes Fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

While talking to the media, Sonu Sood extended his best wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared his excitement for the upcoming festival. "Very excited and Bappa will give blessings. Keep everyone happy. Just wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi," said Sonu Sood.

Bharti Singh Welcome Lord Ganesha With Son Laksh – View Post

Bharti Singh Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Son Laksh

Comedian Bharti Singh and his husband Harsh Limbachiyaa also welcomed Lord Ganesha idol at their home. Along with her son Laksh, Bharti and Harsh performed the pooja, followed by a celebratory dance at the roadside in Mumbai. Bharti expressed her happiness for Ganesh Chaturthi, saying that festivals like Holi and Diwali mark the celebratory atmosphere at her home, thanks to her son, Laksh. While talking about her son, Laksh, Bharti said, "My son becomes extremely happy when it comes to festivals. Be it Holi, Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi, he loves every festival. I want every festival to arrive as soon as possible."

Ankita Lokhande Welcome Lord Ganesha – View Post

Ankita Lokhande and Shakti Anand Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Ankita Lokhande also brought the Ganpati Bappa idol to her home while chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. The actress interacted with the media and expressed her excitement for the festival. "Every year, I feel so excited for Ganesh Chaturthi. I love every festival. I wish Lord Ganesha bless everyone with happiness and health," said Ankita Lokhande. Actor Shakti Anand and his wife, Sai Deodhar, also welcomed the Ganpati Bappa idol at their home on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

Ten-Day Festival Celebrating Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

While it is celebrated across the country, in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, it is celebrated with much joy, fervour and fanfare, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.