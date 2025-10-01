Actress Avika Gor, who married her social activist Milind Chandwani beau on September 30, has reflected on her journey from a “Baalika” to “Vadhu”. The actress, who rose to fame playing the iconic character Anandi in the show Balika Vadhu took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her wedding with Milind. Avika Gor Marries Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Glimpses From Couple’s Star-Studded Wedding Out!

Avika Gor Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika Gor’s Wedding Celebrated on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

She captioned the pictures as “Baalika se Vadhu tak”, highlighting her transformation from a girl to a wife now. Avika Gor gets emotional as her wedding festivities begin on Pati Patni Aur Panga The wedding was broadcast live on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. It included audiences along with the hosts of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. Avika Gor To Marry Fiance Milind Chandwani on September 30; Wedding To Be Televised on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

Avika Gor Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika Gor’s Career Journey

It also has participants Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar and her husband, Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sudesh Lahiri and his wife attending the wedding. The actress won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for her work as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. It was in 2007 when Avika made her Hindi television debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007. She made her film debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. After she rose to fame with her work in Balika Vadhu, the actress was seen in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and films including 1920: Horrors Of The Heart and Bloody Ishq. ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor To Join Reality Show With Fiancé Milind Chandwani After Dreamy Roka Ceremony.

Avika Gor’s Telugu Thriller ‘Shanmukha’

She was last seen in the Telugu-language crime thriller Shanmukha. Shanmukha, released theatrically on March 21. It presented Avika in a massy, high energy avatar, packed with intense drama and action sequences. Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, Shanmukha stars Aadi Saikumar, who plays an investigative officer, and the film is elevated by KGF fame Ravi Basrur’s powerful music. The story revolves around a police officer and a research student who delve into the mysteries of an ancient Indian temple, using scriptures and folklore to uncover secrets about a deity and a hidden treasure deep within a forest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (@avikagor ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).