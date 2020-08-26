New Delhi, August 26: Fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi, through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, on Wednesday approached Delhi High Court against Netflix’s upcoming web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’. Choksi’s lawyer in the plea had sought that he be shown the preview.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, streaming platform Netflix's poster shows Choksi’s nephew and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy of the Sahara Group, Kingfisher Airlines chairman Vijay Mallya and Ramalinga Raju -- former chairman and CEO of Satyam Computer Services in the web series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’. PNB Fraud Case: Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice Against Nirav Modi’s Wife in Money Laundering Case.

Appearing the case on Netflix's behalf, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul state that the web series has a two-minute piece on Nirav Modi where mentions of Choksi has been made. Adding more, he said in the court that there there is no regulation of content on the OTT platform, adds the daily. Following this, the court adjourned the matter to Friday.

Meanwhile, Netflix had described that the new web series explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up India’s most infamous tycoons. Netflix said, "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons."

It is to be known that Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and his wife Ami fled India last year. Choksi and others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges in connection Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had charged Nirav Modi, Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On Tuesday, Interpol global issued a red notice against Ami Modi. The ED had also charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering.

