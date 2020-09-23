Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz is on a career role. With close to 5 music videos under his belt, Asim seems to be unstoppable. Asim's last single Afsos Karoge was received well. And after romantic and intense music videos, Asim's next will be fun, peppy and swaggy. In fact, this is another of Asim's music video which is a remake of an old classic. After 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam,' Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana To Reunite For Another Romantic Song?.

Asim's next song is "Badan Pe Sitare 2.0", which stars the Bigg Boss 13 hottie alongside Sehnoor. Asim is seen in a multicoloured loose hoodie romancing chicks in the club and grooving to Badan Pe Sitare's revamped version. Himanshi Khurana Shuts Up Break Up Rumours With Asim Riaz, Shares A Bigg Boss 13 Photo.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

Asim, after his Bigg Boss 13 journey, went on to do music videos like "Mere Angne Mein". "Kalla Sohna Nai", "Khyaal Rakhya Kar", "Tere Gali", "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" and "Afsos Karoge". And with "Badan Pe Sitare", this makes it Asim's second song that is a remake of a classic song, after Mere Aangne Mein. And the teaser of this song has definitely teased us and got us excited for the song, that will release on September 25.

