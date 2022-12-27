Fans of the popular Hindi TV Drama - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been in a celebratory mood for the past few days as the lead pair - Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya Sood have finally come together, solving all their misunderstandings and differences. The show is all set to witness the much-awaited #RaYa wedding shenanigans this week finally. Makers of the show have already flooded social media with some adorable RaYa romance moments and BTS of Ram and Priya’s second wedding. A new sneak peek from the show has just made this already adorable plot extra enjoyable as Ram’s real mother - Swati (played by Shalini Arora), receives an unintentional invite from her estranged son. Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar Quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? What Happens to Ram and Priya’s Love Story?

For the longest time, Ram’s real mother was presumed to be dead, and his stepmother, Nandini Kapoor, donned the role of the evil stepmom and class manipulator perfectly. However, a recent plot twist hinted that Nandini Kapoor (played by Shubbhavi Choksey) actually had a hand in the disappearance of Ram’s real mother from his life, with hints that she may be alive. Last week, fans finally saw Ram’s mother - who is working as a maid and has been having chance meetings with Ram and Priya ever since. However, neither of them has come face to face with Swati (Ram’s mother).

Watch Video of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Coming Episode:

With the possibility of a real sibling (Swati’s second son - Lakhan), the show has finally given Ram Kapoor what he never had - his own real family that is hopefully above manipulation and money matters. The reality of Swati’s disappearance and why she still refuses to meet Ram or tell him the truth is a mystery that is sure to be uncovered in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, we cannot help but rejoice that the show has finally gone back to what made it so loved and popular - the RaYa romance. With another child on the way and a long-pending wedding finally in the chart, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is sure to have fans glued in the coming weeks. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony Tv at 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

