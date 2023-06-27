Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been winning fans over once again. The show, which brought back the popular pair of #RaYa as Nakuul Mehta donned the role of Ram Kapoor 2.0 and Disha Parmar returned as Dr Priya Sood, has taken a completely fresh and new approach has been subjected to various rumours in recent times. Ever since Sony announced that its new show - Barsaatein, will be airing at 8 pm on July 10, fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 speculated if the show is suddenly going off air. However, sources have confirmed that the show will continue to air either at a different time slot or shift to a complete OTT Model. And the latest sneak peek video from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 shows some swift twists and turns ahead. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Latest Update: Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya To Get Engaged? BALH 3 Paces Towards Beginning of #RaYa's Romance.

Watch Video of Ram Apologizing to Priya's Father:

After Priya’s father threatened to cancel their wedding and was finally convinced with Ram’s heartfelt apology, the latest sneak peek shows Ram coming clean to his mom about his contract marriage with Priya and revealing that he actually loves Kriti. The show is currently setting up the stage for Kriti (Ram’s girlfriend) to come clean about their relationship with his mother, so she can marry Ram instead of him getting into the 3-month contract marriage with Dr Priya. In an attempt to sabotage this contract marriage, Kriti and Ram’s cousin also get him drunk, leading to Priya’s father’s threat to cancel the marriage. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Spoiler Alert! BALH3 Coming Episode Teases #RaYa Wedding; Watch Video of Nakuul Mehta's Ram & Disha Parmar's Priya Tying the Knot.

Watch Video of Ram Confronting His Mother:

While the official sneak peeks confirm that more drama is set to unwind even before the much-awaited #RaYa Wedding, fans are convinced that this would be a figment of the imagination of either Ram or Kriti. Behind-the-scenes footage of Ram meeting Dr Priya at her clinic is already going viral on social media.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reunited for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 - which was set to be a limited-episode endeavour. However, it is not clear how long or short this endeavour is about to be. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is currently airing on Sony TV from 8 pm IST until July 10. The new timing of the show is yet to be revealed.

