Balaji Telefilms' Executive Vice President, Tanusri Dasgupta had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was in-home quarantine. However, she was rushed to a hospital a few days later as she needed to be on oxygen support. But she has beaten the Coronavirus and returned home, but not before thanking the hospital staff and health care workers and her good friends, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani. In a video, which she shared on her Instagram account, she has thanked the staff at the Seven Hills building of the Reliance Foundation Hospital for taking good care of her like a family. After Parth Samthaan, Tanusri Dasgupta, Executive Vice President of Balaji Telefilms Tests Positive For COVID-19.

In the video, she said, “I am probably going to get discharged from here today, so I just wanted to thank the Reliance Foundation Hospital for bringing me back on my feet. All those who know me know that I was battling COVID for the past two weeks. And I had to be brought to the hospital because the oxygen level became a bit dicey. And I was brought at the Seven Hills building of the reliance foundation. I just want to say that unless you see it from within what they are doing here at the hospital you cannot appreciate them enough. The doctors and nurses are relentless in taking care of the patients.” Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Check It Out Below:

View this post on Instagram #reliancefoundationhospitalmumbai#fightagainstcovid19#respectdoctorsandnurses#thankyoupost A post shared by Tanusri Dasgupta (@tanusridgupta) on Jul 17, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

She further went on to mention her good friends Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani for being her rock during this tough time. "Apart from all the other friends who jumped in and ran my world at this time. I just have to mention the two people who were my biggest rock at this time. Ekta and Smriti. Ekta is my own, so I am going to take her for granted. I have worked with Smriti briefly and know her socially, but when she heard that I am not well and I was resisting going to the hospital, she made that call on humanitarian ground and made me come to the hospital. She called every day and spoke to the nurses in their mother tongue and that warmth translated into the warmth that I got from them at the hospital. I cannot thank you enough. I owe you my life. Thank you so much,” she concluded.

Tanusri’s mother had also tested positive for COVID, but she was in home quarantine as she showed mild symptoms. Here's wishing Tanusri and her family a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).