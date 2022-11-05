If you are very conscious of the environment you are growing up in and are concerned about the repercussions of climate change and global warming, we recommended you to watch out for the show Eco India on IN10 Media Network’s flagship channel, EPIC. The popular show is a Hindi extension of DW's flagship series by the same name and is returning for its fourth season on EPIC by November 5. EPIC Partners With DistroTV; Channel's Popular Shows Now Available to International Audience.

For the uninitiated, Eco India is about educating the viewer on the various challenges the country is facing in terms of its environment, pollution and climate, but leaves you with many glimmers of hope that all is not lost, and we can still save our planet. Each episode presents an innovator, an environmentally conscious entrepreneur or a team of scientists who reveals his or her or their strategy(ies) that could solve many of the problems faced across various sectors and industries to make a sustainable living environ for all.

In the earlier seasons, Eco India discusses concerning issues like food shortages, rising water levels, deforestation, and water wastage et al and how to tackle them through various innovative measures and methods. So what all issues will the new season cover? Let's have a look.

Overview of Eco India Season 4

Eco India season 4 will comprise of 14 episodes. It will premiere on EPIC Channel from November 5 at 8 pm, and thereby will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time.

The first episode of Season 4 will be about Saving the Sundarbans, that explores protecting the animal species like the Bengal Tiger, and with the scientists and activists tackling all solutions to save the ecosytem that is at the brink of collapse thanks to human encroachment. Some of the other environmental dangers that the future episodes will be tackling are forest fires that have caused major headaches in countries like US, Brazil and Australia, the dangers of lithium batteries, groundwater depletion, heatwaves among others.

But like we said before, Eco India is not just about informing the viewer of the persistent eco-dangers around him or her, but also about how to fight them through ingenious, cost-effective methods and also in lauding the real heroes out there who are already invested in the Save Planet mission. Like for example, in an episode about the efficient use of groundwater, we meet activist Sachin Marthi from Vasai, Maharashtra whose persistent efforts with his team to clean the nearby lakes and ponds and also educate the citizens about not dumping their waste in them are commendable, to say the least. Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan Season 4: EPIC’s Legacy Show To Air From October 14.

The show also educates the viewers with examples from other countries that we can implement in ours. Like for example, in another episode, two entrepreneurs in Bangkok, Thailand comes out with a website that does the online sale of cloth materials that are discarded by garment factories, including making dresses out of them.

Overall, if you really care about the world you are living in and want Tomorrow to be better for your kids and their next generations, do tune into Eco India on Epic Channel when it returns on November 5. You can catch the earlier episodes of the show on the network’s super app EPIC ON.

And for your interest in caring about the environment, you could gain some exciting awards. Epic Channel is organizing a #EcoIndia contest for Viewers, which will be live from November 5 to November 11. Winners will get Eco-Friendly Merchandise & the results will be announced on November 12 on Epic Channel.

