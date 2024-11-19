EPIC Channel, India’s leading Hindi-centric infotainment network, proudly marks a decade of redefining entertainment through its innovative and culturally rich programming. Launched on November 19, 2014, the channel has made an indelible mark by immersing audiences in the diverse and vibrant heritage of India, from mythology and spirituality to gastronomy, wildlife, military history, technology, and stories of extraordinary individuals. Guided by its philosophy, “Soch Se Aage” (Beyond Imagination), EPIC has become synonymous with visionary content that honours India’s legacy while looking toward the future. ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser: Lady Superstar Nayanthara Joins Forces With IN10 Media Network for Thrilling Period Action Drama Directed by Senthil Nallasamy (Watch Video).

The channel’s programming has resonated across generations, with popular shows like Lost Recipes, Regiment Diaries, and Epic Digital Originals among others and also having associated with notable names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Chef Ranveer Brar, Huma Qureshi, Vani Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh to name a few. Whether through culinary adventures, military chronicles, or unsung tales of resilience, EPIC has redefined infotainment, offering a blend of creativity and cultural pride that continues to inspire viewers.

Reflecting on this milestone, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said "As we celebrate 10 years of EPIC Channel, we look back with immense pride at the incredible journey we've had in reshaping the content narrative in India. From our very first day, our commitment to delivering visionary and culturally rich content has resonated with audiences across generations. The 'Soch Se Aage' campaign embodies our belief in pushing creative boundaries and inviting our viewers to dream bigger, think further, and achieve the extraordinary. We are excited for the years ahead and the new stories we will continue to tell."

10 Years of EPIC Channel

The channel's success over the past decade has been made possible by the support of industrialist Mr Anand Mahindra, whose visionary leadership has played a key role in shaping EPIC's growth and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of India's infotainment industry.

To celebrate this landmark achievement, EPIC Channel launched a grand digital campaign titled “Soch Se Aage: Celebrating 10 Years of EPIC”, which paid tribute to a decade of content excellence and creativity.

The campaign celebrates the spirit of innovation with a series of interactive activities that is set to engage millions of viewers. The channel invited audiences to share their own personal “Soch Se Aage” stories, spotlighting narratives of overcoming challenges, breaking barriers, and achieving extraordinary things, reinforcing the idea that great stories can come from anyone, anywhere.

Among the key highlights was the release of a powerful 10 Years of EPIC promo video, which showcases the channel’s transformative journey over the past decade. As EPIC Channel enters its next decade, it reaffirms its commitment to being a cultural pioneer, continuing to deliver content that educates, entertains, and inspires. With its unique blend of rich heritage and forward-thinking storytelling, EPIC is poised to shape the future of infotainment, offering fresh narratives and new perspectives to an ever-growing audience.

