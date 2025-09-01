Actress Shubhangi Atre, who rose to fame for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, recently celebrated her grandmother’s 100th birthday. Milind Soman Celebrates Wife Ankita Konwar’s 34th Birthday, Calls Himself ‘Lucky To Be a Part of All She Does’ (View Pics and Video).

Shubhangi, who is believed to be extremely close to her grandmother, revealed how blessed she feels to witness this rare occasion. She even called her grandmother the true pillar of strength and inspiration for the entire family.

Unable to contain her emotions on this milestone moment of her life, Shubhangi said: “Celebrating my grandmother’s 100th birthday is nothing short of a blessing. My Dear Dadi has truly seen it all- wars, inventions, cultural shifts, the golden era of Bollywood, and even the rise of social media and TikTok! She is the original influencer of our family, guiding us with her wisdom, love, and strength."

"Her journey of a century inspires us every single day, reminding us of the power of resilience and positivity. I just want to say, this milestone is not just yours but a celebration for all of us, and I feel so grateful to be your granddaughter. Happy 100th, Dadi!," she added.

Previously, Shubhangi talked about her deep-rooted love for music, inspired by her parents' passion for singing and soulful melodies.

Previously, Shubhangi talked about her deep-rooted love for music, inspired by her parents' passion for singing and soulful melodies.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, she recalled how music had always been an integral part of her home. "Music has been a part of my life since childhood. I've grown up watching my mother sing while working in the kitchen. My father loves listening to ghazals, so they were always playing in our home. Even now, I start my mornings with mantras and end my nights with jazz or fusion music. Music is in my soul. Contributing to music has always been a dream, and this song is a small step toward that," Shubhangi shared.

