YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who received appreciation for his OTT series Taaza Khabar, will be soon gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. He recently shot for a special episode with Kapil Sharma, who also awaits the release of his upcoming drama Zwigato. Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam Talks About His Experience Shooting for the Disney+Hotstar Series; Says ‘Script Just Wanted Me to Scream in Pain’.

Bhuvan took to his social media to share a picture of a special moment with Kapil. He captioned the picture, "Aukaat ke bahar aa Gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma show pe. Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me".

Bhuvan, who started his YouTube career by posting short, funny and relatable videos back in 2015, has over the years become one of India's biggest YouTubers with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines boasting of over 26 million subscribers. He single-handedly pulled off all characters in his long-format series Dhindora. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About His Journey From Singing in Bars to Becoming One of the Most Popular YouTubers.

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

His 2023 webseries Taaza Khabar opened on a huge note and it enjoyed the number one spot for four weeks as per the Ormax report. It handed over its top spot to the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Prime Video webseries Farzi after the latter's release. Meanwhile, Bhuvan is working on the scripts of Dhindora 2 and Taaza Khabar 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).