Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu made a lot of noise when she entered the show with Anup Jalota as a couple. Later on, they dismissed it as a prank but caught quite the eye-balls. Recently, the songstress sparked marriage rumours when she posted pictures with sindoor and shaadi ka chooda. However, it was then revealed that she was in a virtual relationship with Bhopal-based Dr Abhinit Gupta, courtesy Anup Jalota. The actress also went to meet him but that relationship has now gone kaput. Jasleen Matharu Confirms Being In A Virtual Relationship With A Bhopal-Based Surgeon, Courtesy, Anup Jalota (Details Inside).

A source told ETimes TV, "Something is not right after Jasleen visited Dr Abhinit in Bhopal. It seems that they are not going ahead with their marriage plans." Dr Abhinit Gupta and Jasleen Matharu Instagram Video Is Burning the Internet.

It was Anup Jalota who set up Jasleen and Abhinit and the lady even travelled to Bhopal to get to meet him in person, during their courtship period. Abhinit on the other hand, is waiting for his divorce to come true and reports suggested that they were to get married soon. Bigg Boss 12’s Jasleen Matharu Makes Her Relationship Official, Reveals She Is Dating a Bhopal Based Doctor Abhinit Gupta.

Jasleen on her part, confirmed the news and revealed, "Yes, our marriage will not happen. Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don't want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match."

"Add to this that his divorce is still a long way off. So that didn't help either. All said and done, it was just not adding up. Let's say, we were not meant for each other," concluded Jasleen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).