Singer Anup Jalota and his 'student' Jasleen Matharu had created quite the buzz when they claimed to have been in a relationship. However, they went on to refute the rumors and called their act a joke. However, this has led to constant link ups of Jasleen and Anup. This led to the former's father Kesar Matharu proclaiming that he is producing a film, Ye Meri Student Hai, so that people stop linking up his daughter with Anup. Bigg Boss 12’s Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Wedding’ Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!.

However, Anup has a very different reason for doing this film. "I have been paid very well to act in it. Jasleen's dad's thinking might be different, but I am clear that I am not doing this film to clear people's doubts. When I have not been in love with Jasleen, how can I marry her? And let people speculate whatever they want. I am not going to scream and drive my point home. So, I am clear that I have done this film to only earn good money. Anything wrong with that?" Anup opened up to ETimes TV. Anup Jalota Clears the Air about His Viral Wedding Pic with Bigg Boss 12 Co-Contestant Jasleen Matharu.

Check Out the Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram 🔥🔥 @anupjalotaonline A post shared by Jasleen Matharu ਜਸਲੀਨ ਮਠਾੜੂ (@jasleenmatharu) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

Anup and Jasleen's link up came to the spotlight once again when the latter shared pictures of them in wedding attire from the sets of Ye Meri Student Hai. Jalota continued, "It (the film) has a good story. And let me also tell you that at no stage in the film have we had any track that Jasleen and my characters are having an affair and anybody is doubting it. So I really don't know why Mr Kesar Matharu holds a viewpoint that the film has been made to convey that Jasleen and I are not together." Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu's Relationship With Bhopal Based Dr Abhinit Gupta Goes Kaput, Here's Why (Details Inside).

The portal also questioned him about Jasleen's broken relationship with Bhopal-based Dr Abinit Gupta. To this, nup said, "That didn't work out. Their kundlis did not match. I spoke to her on the phone and after that, she was fine." Adding that Jasleen knew all about Abhinit's on-going divorce battle with his wife, Anup revealed, "Jasleen was okay about that aspect of Dr Gupta."

He also went on to reveal that he and Jasleen are poles apart and he would never marry her, even if he was younger. "Not at all. I wouldn't have married her. Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn't have been appreciated in my family culture. I am just saying it wouldn't have gone down well with the people around me," the singer said. "Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen's avatar have been in sync with that?," concluded Anup. Well record set straight, for now!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).