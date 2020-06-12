Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu who was last seen on Colors' TV wedding bases show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has finally found the love of her life. Nope, she has not found love from the reality show, as it's Anup Jalota who has helped her find the gem. For the unversed, Anup and Jasleen entered BB 12 as a couple. However, after the show, the duo quashed reports of being a pair and said we are just 'guru-shishya'. All that's an old update as Matharu in her latest interview with Spotboye has confirmed she is dating a guy from Bhopal namely Abhinit Gupta, who is a doctor by profession and son of Jalota's family friend. Anup Jalota Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Jasleen Matharu, Says He Is 'Looking For A Suitable Match For Her'.

In the chat with the portal, Jasleen revealed how she met him first via video call where the two started to know each other. "His name is Abhinit Gupta and he is a cosmetic surgeon from Bhopal and has clinics in Indore and Pune as well," she said.

Jasleen also revealed how she has prepared Abhinit's favourite ladoos and also has couriered it to him. "He had told me that he likes ladoos a lot. And I told him should I make it for you? So, he was like I would love to eat it. And knowing the fact that I don't know how to make it or made anything like this before, he suggested I start with kurmura laddu as that's easier but I told him I will make what's his favourite and that's til ke laddoo. In fact, I successfully made the ladoos and have couriered him now. And he is excitedly waiting there to eat." she added. Is Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Married? Actress Poses With Sindoor and Shaadi Ka Chooda (Watch Video).

She also added how her boyfriend has changed her habits completely and made her a new person altogether. "This guy has really changed me. It feels like I am discovering a new me sometimes. I have started waking up early in the morning." she added. With this all we can say, it's a piece of good news for all Jasleen fans and congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).